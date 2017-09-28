VIEW GALLERY

Rob Kardashian and his half sister Kylie Jenner just filed a lawsuit against Rob’s baby mama and ex-finacé, Blac Chyna. Kardashian and Chyna had a tumultuous relationship that was put on display on their former reality TV show Rob & Chyna. In July Kardashian took to Instagram to share details about his relationship with Chyna and posted nudes of his ex. To say things didn’t end well is an understatement.

Now Kardashian and Jenner are suing Chyna for assault, battery and vandalism. According to People, their statement also said Chyna had “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

In the lawsuit, Kardashian claims that Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted him” in December of 2016. He also said that before the assault Chyna was FaceTiming her friends and carelessly playing with Rob’s guns not knowing if they were loaded or if the safety was on.

The assault happened later that night. Kardashian claims that Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord. After Kardashian escaped Chyna, he ran outside, “Chyna pursued Rob outside the house as [he] tried to escape in his Bentley.” This caused Chyna to throw a chair at his car, which caused damage. Then allegedly she grabbed a metal rod to try and injure Kardashian.

How is Jenner involved in all this? Well the incident happened at her house. After the fight, Kardashian said that Chyna began destroying Jenner’s home. Jenner claims that there was over $100,000 worth of damages.

Jenner’s and Chyna’s relationship has always been rocky. Chyna has a child with the rapper Tyga. When Chyna and Tyga broke up he began dating Jenner. The whole thing seems a little suspicious. The lawsuit further delves into the two females relationship. She claims that Chyna “terrorized Kylie by telling her to get tests for sexually transmitted diseases, because Kylie was dating Tyga who was the father of Chyna’s first child, King Cairo.”

After this fight Chyna moved out of the house and took everything. Kardashian SnapChatted the incident. He went through the house showing the empty rooms. Kardashian’s and Jenner’s lawsuit comes after Chyna suing Kardashian for revenge porn. Revenge porn is illegal in the state of California and Kardashian posted private nude photos of her on his Instagram.

This whole thing is a mess and I am tired. Save the drama for your baby mama is not a joke.