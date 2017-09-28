VIEW GALLERY

Every year since 2009, the Warwick Rowers have been blessing our walls with their naked and toned bodies and bottoms. For those who may not know, the Warwick Rowers are a rowing team at the University of Warwick. Every year around this time the team releases a nude calendar. The calendar was created to promote inclusivity and respect of genders and sexualities in the sports world. A portion of the proceeds goes to Sport Allies that, according to their website, is to promote “straight allies against homophobia.”

It’s really a great cause and I can feel charitable while staring at hot men and their tight abs. The shots are tasteful, sexy and most of all for a good cause!

Sports Allies receives 20% of their profits, while the rest of the money raised goes to all the rowing programs at the University of Warwick. The photos never show any private parts, but there is a lot of everything else.

According to BuzzFeed, their first calendar in 2009 raised only £300, but now the Warwick Rowers donate around six figures to charity a year.

The 2018 calendar can’t be purchased just yet, but the rowers shared a steamy promo video for their upcoming calendar will get you excited for all the naked hot photos yet to come. We can’t share the video here (SAD), but you can watch it on their website and check out their charity events and past calendars.