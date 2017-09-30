Though social media has illuminated the imperfect worlds of stars somewhat, the word “celebrity” still conjures an image for me of coiled hair, dark stained lipstick, eyes framed with enormous false lashes and bodies so minutely attended to by trainers and chefs that they look too slender and muscled to be real.

A new social media campaign is shattering that perception and raising money for Puerto Rico relief efforts in the process.

On Wednesday (September 27), Stephen Colbert announced on his show that “for every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they’re 13 and put up #PuberMe,” he and guest Nick Kroll will make a donation to hurricane relief efforts.

From America Ferrera to Gina Rodriguez to other late night hosts, celebrities delivered, and they delivered in full, in the process raising tens of thousands of dollars for oneamericaappeal.org.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

If you want to share your awkward 13-year-old self to social media, you won’t be giving a donation – but you will be showing your tenacity and self-deprecation (or self-loathing.) Kroll, for one, encourages it.

Sorry for clogging timelines today but a quick note regarding #puberme and @bigmouth pic.twitter.com/798OJXc8SW — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017