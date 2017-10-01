Ariel Winter Says The Paparazzi Ruined Her First Day At College

Ariel Winter’s name is in near-constant rotation at a select few media outlets who delight in penning articles every time she wears something tight or racy. (“Defiant Ariel Winter puts her breast on show in slashed crop top” is a real, and very recent, headline.)

The Modern Family actress often takes to Instagram to slam the constant slut-shaming and hyper-focus on her ensembles, as well as the paparazzi, who — as she posted on Twitter — found her on her first day at UCLA.

“Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school,” Winter tweeted late this week. “Thanks.”

Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 28, 2017

The 19-year-old actress was accepted to the university in 2016, and has expressed interest in pursuing political science and law. She also was clearly excited about the change, posting a picture of the school’s mascot to Instagram, and sharing her acceptance letter to the app.

Winter also has expressed wariness with the paparazzi in the past, calling them out for taking photos of her living her everyday life instead of at publicized events.

“I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “The media is so obsessed with the daily bullsh-t NORMAL PEOPLE do.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZNmS-yBGDj/?taken-by=arielwinter

The transition from high school to college (or from acting to college, as the case may be) is never smooth even without cameras capturing and making a headline out of every hair astray and unflattering pair of jeans. (Can you imagine your own headlines? “Fails to Make Ramen Correctly, Again.” “Wears Sweatpants to Class for the 11th Day in a Row.” “Misses Class After Going Out Wednesday Night – Coincidence?”)

Hopefully the paparazzi will find a less studious target soon. Until then, she has plenty of celebrities struggling with the same dilemma; Brooklyn Beckham and Malia Obama would empathize.