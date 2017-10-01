After McDonald’s inexplicably phased out their Chicken Selects in 2013, the world became a darker, healthier place free from the steaming comforts of breaded tenders. Fortunately, after all this time (always) the chain decided to give us one and bless the menu with chicken tenders once more.

The fast food restaurant is releasing Buttermilk Crispy Tenders “made of battered, breaded, lightly seasoned, 100 percent white meat chicken,” and available in four, six, and 10-piece servings, Delish reports.

According to Teen Vogue, the new tenders also come with a special sauce that is “tangy, creamy, and sweet.” If that doesn’t appeal to you, there are nine sauces available in total: Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, and Tangy Barbeque.

Introducing new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders made with 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, seasoned, battered and breaded to perfection! #ImLovinIt #mcdonalds #buttermilkcrispytenders pic.twitter.com/77wMlYVSh4 — Amanda Rieter (@AmandaRieter) September 27, 2017

The new tenders should be available at McDonald’s across the U.S. by the end of the month.

Disclaimer: This is not an advertisement. I’m just really hungry.