According to TMZ, Tom Petty died today at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. He was 66-years-old. TMZ’s sources say that the rockstar was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night. He was found unconscious in his Malibu home. He was not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

When the EMTs arrived he didn’t have a pulse and was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. TMZ says he was put on life support. Petty’s condition was unknown when the EMTs found him and was considered in critical condition right away. TMZ has the dispatch audio from the EMTs.

TMZ’s was told that he had no brain activity and the decision was made to take Petty off of life support.

Petty’s band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreaks, just finished their tour Monday September 25, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl. They played three shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers were inducted into of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. They also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Petty is also a solo artist and throughout his career has sold over 80 million records making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Petty was first married to Jane Benyo from 1974-1996. Stevie Nicks titled her song “Edge of Seventeen” after their marriage. They have two daughters, Adria and AnnaKim Violette. He married his second and last wife Dana York Epperson in 2001 after they met at one of his concerts.

Update

TMZ’s initial report of Petty’s death was incorrect. He was in critical condition but he didn’t pass until much later in the day on October 2, 2017. His manager released on a statement on the singer’s Twitter confirming his death. He did suffer cardiac arrest early in the morning but couldn’t be revived. He past at 8:40 PM PST at UCLA Medical Center.

Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette, confirmed her father’s death on her Instagram.

According to Cosmopolitan, in late August Petty canceled a handful of live shows because of medical reasons.