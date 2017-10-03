VIEW GALLERY

Today isn’t JUST October 3, it’s Mean Girls day. This annual and sacred holiday commiserates the day that Aaron Samuels turned around in class and asked Cady Heron what day it was. She flirted and responded, “It’s October 3rd.”

Fans of the cult movie use this day to celebrate the movie and it’s iconic one liners. What else did you expect from Tina Fey? A boring movie?

Mean Girls: The only movie that can make a 2 second reference to October 3rd and turn it into a National Holiday. #MeanGirlsDay — Funny Tweets (@FunnyThingsUK) October 3, 2017

Even though this holiday is about the movie and it’s legacy. The stars of the movie are changing it up this year and using Mean Girls day to raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The cast started a GoFundMe to raise money to be donated to the National Compassion Fund, which has “collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting and even 9/11.”

It's October 3 & the cast of #MeanGirls is raising money for Las Vegas victims. Help reach goal of 300K & donate $3 https://t.co/5lrgJJTFao pic.twitter.com/6NNaw5HHzD — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 3, 2017

Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, Damian and THE Aaron Samuels are encouraging fans to donate three dollars in honor of October 3rd. All of the proceeds will be donated to the National Compassion Fund.

They are well on their way to their goal of $300,000 but haven’t hit the mark yet. If you can and have been looking for ways to help out victims of Las Vegas donating to this cause is perfect.