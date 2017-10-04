VIEW GALLERY

A couple from Muncie, Indiana have admitted to finessing $1.2 million from online retail giant Amazon. Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Jeanette Finan are now facing the backlash from their sticky fingers.

How did they manage to steal over a million dollars from the retailer?

The couple would order electronics from Amazon using false identities The Star Press reports. When the products arrived they would claim it was damaged and Amazon customer service would send the couple a replacement product for free.

Then the Finan’s would sell the merchandise to another person, Danijel Glumac. Then Glumac would sell the stolen electronics to a firm in New York.

The products they would order were GoPro cameras, Xboxes and various smartwatches. The electronics they stole were high end and eventually they added up. Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Indiana State Police launched a joint investigation to take the couple and Glumac down.

Erin and Leah have both pleaded guilty to postal fraud and money laundering. According to The Star Press, “both charges carry maximum 20-year prison terms and $500,000 fines.” Under plea agreement the two of them will have to pay Amazon $1,218,504 in restitution. The hearing is set for November 9.

They would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those pesky law enforcement bureaus and Jeff Bezos.