Jenny Hazell is warning everyone she can about Boots Facial Hair Removing Cream that gave her a chemical burn on her face.

She shared her story and a photo of the chemical burn on Facebook, According to the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old had the “worst reaction of my life” to the facial cream. She said that her skin was inflamed, bright red, hot and peeling instantly. The Boots facial cream is targeted to people with sensitive skin, it says so on the packaging. But Hazell’s review of the product it sounds like it isn’t best for sensitive skin.

Hazell tried many times to reach the company and failed to get a response. That’s why she turned to social media to share her story, she posted the photos and her story on the Boots Facebook page. After that Boots reached out to her.

A spokeswomen for the brand said that they are super concerned with Hazell’s reaction and “The original product is undergoing testing, however we have rigorously tested samples from several different batches of the same product and results from this testing gave no indication that there was a fault with the product.”

Hazell still says her skin is still inflamed from the product even after the one use. She said that the she is getting “painful lumps and little pimples” and says she will definitely have scarring from the reaction.

Not many people do, but test beauty products out on a small part of your skin before using all over. It could prevent suffering from a large scale reaction like this.