A wedding tradition is to wear something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. It’s an old superstition, but it’s one that brides follow almost religiously. Some brides go all out for certain parts of this tradition, like wearing lots of blue like blue shoes opposed to a blue bracelet. Jordyn Jensen went all out for the something borrowed and surprised her grandma, Penny Jensen, by wearing her wedding dress.

According to Huffington Post, Jordyn didn’t tell Grandma Penny that she was going to wear her dress until the wedding rehearsal. Obviously, Jordyn got the dress tailored to fit her, but it looks exactly the same as it did 55 years ago when her grandma wore it.

She showed her the dress at the rehearsal because, “I didn’t want her to see [the dress] for the first time walking down the aisle and just start sobbing and [have] all those memories come back to her,” Jordyn told Inside Edition.

The photographer, Kortney Peterson, shared the touching story on the Love What Matters Facebook page. The photos perfectly capture all the emotions the bride and grandma were feeling.

Jordyn’s wedding to Dakota Cleverly was going to a special day anyways and the dress just added to it. Also, I have to point out that Grandma Penny had great style in 1962. You would never have guessed that Jordyn’s dress was over half a century old.