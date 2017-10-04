VIEW GALLERY

Penn State University brought the hammer down on Delta Tau Delta fraternity and suspended them from campus today.

Their suspension comes after an 18-year-old fraternity brother was found intoxicated and unconscious in the street. Delta Tau Delta has a pending investigation because of the intoxication.

Penn State banned all fraternities social events that include alcohol after a 19-year-old sophomore, Tim Piazza, died in February. His death was from an alcohol based hazing ritual from the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

According to BuzzFeed, the university’s Office of Student Conduct is investigating if the fraternity and older members provided alcohol to minors. The 18-year-old who was found past out in the streets was hospitalized and is recovering right now.

It’s not shocking that Penn State is coming down hard on fraternities alcohol behaviors. Beta Theta Pi members are facing 850 charges for Piazza’s death. Piazza was forced to consume an deathly amount of alcohol during hazing ritual. He fell down a flight of stairs and no brothers called for medical help for 12 hours. He died from his injuries two days later. The brothers tried to cover up their involvement in his death.

Ever since that, Penn University has implemented a strict no alcohol rule at fraternities. Seems like they are keeping true to their word. These new rules could save lives.