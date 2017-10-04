VIEW GALLERY

After what happened in Las Vegas and what’s unfolded on the news recently, it’s hard to imagine how will we ever be able to get through all of these painful events. Whether or not you were there or have a friend or family member that was, or if you’re watching the story unfold like the rest of the country, we all end up being overwhelmed by grief during these kinds of situations. They can take a toll on your mental health.

Here are just a few strategies that you can use to cope with whatever you’re feeling as you’re getting through this trying time.

1. Meditate and find peace of mind.

At first, everything probably seems extremely shocking and you probably won’t know what to do. That’s okay. After the shock subsides, you might become extremely stressed, and the best way to handle any sort of stress is to find peace of mind. Meditation is great! Try finding a comforting mantra that’ll help clear your mind and your soul and will help you deal with what’s happening in the world. If you find yourself in a stressful situation, all you have to do is step away for 10-15 minutes and meditate.

2. Talk to someone.

We often think that no one will understand what we’re going through or that we can’t talk to someone because we don’t want to burden them with our feelings, but there is always someone willing to listen. It can be a close friend or family member you trust, a guidance counselor, or even your advisor. Many college campuses offer grief counseling if you think you need it. There is always someone to talk to. They want to listen, they want to understand and most of all, they want to know you’re going to be okay.

3. Write it down.

If you don’t feel comfortable talking with someone, try to write down what you’d like to say. You can write down what happened or what you witnessed so that you know that what you’re going through is real or if you want, you can write down exactly how you feel. This will help with your understanding of how you feel about the situation and what you could do about it.

4. Distract yourself with a new hobby.

Many people may say you’re covering up your problems if you do this, but throwing yourself into something can help with coping. Instead of dwelling and let the situation keep you from living your life, it’s best to find a hobby or activity that can help you channel your stress in a different direction.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to say if something like this will happen again or not. The best thing we can do is hope that everyone effected will be okay and try to take care of ourselves.