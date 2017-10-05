Puerto Rico got hit hard by Hurricane Maria and the country and its people are still recovering from the damages. America has been slow to send relief to the island. The mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz has been vocal about the realities of the devastation of the country and she has hit a wall being nice to President Trump.

During a television interview last night, Cruz wore a shirt with the word “Nasty” scrolled across the top in huge block letters.

"Lo que es 'nasty' es que se de la espalda al pueblo puertorriqueño": alcaldesa de San Juan @CarmenYulinCruz pic.twitter.com/f0U92cln0F — Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 4, 2017

The phrase “Nasty Woman” have become a feminist rallying and anti-Trump slogan. During the campaign trail Trump called Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton a nasty woman and she embraced the saying.

Cruz was wearing the shirt while criticizing the American federal government and Trump’s response to helping Puerto Rico. According to Cosmopolitan, in the interview with Univision Cruz said, “When someone is bothered by someone claiming lack of drinking water, lack of medicine for the sick and lack of food for the hungry, that person has problems too deep to be explained in an interview.”

Her criticism follows Trump’s visit to San Juan and Puerto Rico. On his visit he said that Hurricane Maria isn’t a real catastrophe and compared it to Hurricane Katrina. He also made a comment on the cost of the islands recovery.

Current cost of Trump's golf weekends so far: $71,556,561 https://t.co/sPn5FEeKYI — Josh Hara (@yoyoha) October 3, 2017

Cruz commented on her shirt saying, “What is really nasty is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people.”

Get ready for Trump’s response, which will probably be on Twitter.