An Entire School Was Evacuated Because Of A Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener

It’s pumpkin spice latte season, and no news story is more seasonal than this one about an air freshener prompting the evacuation of an entire high school.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore was evacuated Thursday (October 5) due to a “strange odor,” Buzzfeed reports, and both the Baltimore City Fire Department and a hazmat team were brought in to investigate the scent.

The best part about the story is ABC2 News‘ series of tweets, the latter of which has gone viral, announcing a “hazmat situation” and then clarifying that a sweet-smelling pumpkin spice air freshener was the unlikely culprit.

BREAKING: Baltimore high school being evacuated for possible hazmat situation: https://t.co/cf4KvYEdXx pic.twitter.com/EblmtoNC4o — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) October 5, 2017

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Dept has confirmed the source of the odor was a pumpkin spice air freshener https://t.co/JvYiezuFvJ — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) October 5, 2017

The air freshener was plugged in inside a third-floor classroom, and several adults and children were even hospitalized because the scent made them so nauseous.

I feel like they might have under-reacted — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) October 5, 2017

Be seasonal at your own risk.