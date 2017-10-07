‘Tis the season to be jolly, except archeologists think Santa Claus is dead.

The temperatures are dropping, leaves are turning to reds and buttery browns, and soon enough street signs and lawns will be coated with snow. Still, leave it to 2017 to ruin the magic of Christmas and find St. Nicholas’ remains.

Archeologists have uncovered what they believe to be the real St. Nicholas’ remains beneath St. Nicholas Church in southwestern Turkey, Newsweek reports. The burial site is just 3,700 miles from the North Pole, and is believed to hold the untouched remains of the revered Christian saint.

While the news is promising for the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Twitter users are jokingly lamenting the news that the jolly, red-suited elf is subject to human mortality and will not be popping into any chimneys this year.

