Isla Fisher wants you to know that she is not Amy Adams.

The Bachelorette actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (October 5) to make an important PSA to everyone who has confused her for her famous doppelgänger.

She also recounted a sitcom-worthy incident in which Lady Gaga herself mixed up the two actresses.

“One time I was at this fancy Hollywood party,” Fisher remembered. “The crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga and she’s headed right towards me. She says, ‘Thank you, your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was…’”

Naturally, wanting to avoid awkwardness (or worse, correcting Lady Gaga) she played along.

“I just gracefully thanked her, bowed my head,” she laughed. “Then I look over my shoulder and there’s Amy Adams heading into the party! So I said, ‘there’s Isla Fisher…'”

Even worse was the time someone in Ikea asked her to sing “the song from Enchanted,” and Fisher — who is completely tone-deaf — obliged until the fan backed away.

“Amy Adams has auburn red hair,” Fisher clarified to Kimmel in a humorous public service announcement. “My hair is light auburn red. Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations, I am a member of SAG. Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Oh wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain.”

As someone who assumed up until writing this article that Amy Adams starred in Confessions of a Shopaholic and Isla Fisher starred in Leap Year (both false), this PSA is for me. At least I’m in good company.