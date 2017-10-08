It’s no easy task to curate a Halloween party playlist; after all, there are only about six viable seasonal songs to choose from to commemorate the spooky holiday. (Take it from someone who has tried.) Still, one of those six has always reliably been the “Monster Mash.”
Except… have any of us even ever heard the “Monster Mash” before? Twitter user @Lawrence_Miles is going viral for his Twitter theory that the song is actually not the authentic “Monster Mash” at all.
“You’ve never heard the actual Monster Mash,” he points out. “You’ve just heard a record *about* the Monster Mash. Bobby Pickett is a non-monster recalling an occasion when he heard monsters mashing. At best, his recording is only a rough approximation.”
“They did the mash
They did the monster mash
The monster mash
It was a graveyard smash
They did the mash
It caught on in a flash
They did the mash
They did the monster mash”
https://twitter.com/fischersweets/status/916898432274632704
Watch the lyric video and decide for yourself here: