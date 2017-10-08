It’s no easy task to curate a Halloween party playlist; after all, there are only about six viable seasonal songs to choose from to commemorate the spooky holiday. (Take it from someone who has tried.) Still, one of those six has always reliably been the “Monster Mash.”

Except… have any of us even ever heard the “Monster Mash” before? Twitter user @Lawrence_Miles is going viral for his Twitter theory that the song is actually not the authentic “Monster Mash” at all.

“You’ve never heard the actual Monster Mash,” he points out. “You’ve just heard a record *about* the Monster Mash. Bobby Pickett is a non-monster recalling an occasion when he heard monsters mashing. At best, his recording is only a rough approximation.”

Analyzing the lyrics, it does seem that the singer is watching monsters do the mash (and, later, play the mash) implying that it is both a song and a dance, neither of which are necessarily the same as the song we are listening to.

The tweet has amassed over 20,000 likes and has become a Twitter “moment,” it has garnered so much attention. People don’t know how to handle the revelation.

Watch the lyric video and decide for yourself here: