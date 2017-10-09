VIEW GALLERY

Riverdale is full of hot teens (and parents) who seem to all have life altering secrets. Season one ended with Betty realizing that she has a long lost brother, which left fans wondering how hot and mysterious her brother is going to be.

Now rumors are swirling, like the maple syrup near the Sweet Water River, that Hart Denton has been casted to play Chic Cooper, Betty’s long lost older brother. Of course he is blonde and has cheekbones that rival KJ Apa’s who plays Archie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAsAQ3bTY85/?taken-by=hartdenton

Hart’s resume is relatively small, but most of the young Riverdale cast are all newbies except for Cole Sprouse. Hart’s only credits are for the movie “Fun Mom Dinner” and for one episode of the TV show “Lethal Weapon.”

His small resume doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s HOT HOT HOT. He is already fitting into the mysterious and rough Chic Cooper role because there is barely any personal information about Hart on the internet.

Hart posted a photo of himself in character and Betty’s brother is not as prim and perfect as the rest of the Cooper family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZfUwsWDSeX/?taken-by=hartdenton

Nothing says, “you gave me up for adoption, I went through foster care and never graduated high school” like face tattoos. Too bad we won’t be seeing him in a letterman jacket because he can really pull those off.

https://www.instagram.com/p/x0isYVzY4b/?taken-by=hartdenton

Hart’s Instagram had no shortage of sexy photos sans face tattoos. His Instagram is very aesthetically pleasing and he clearly cares about his grid. Also, he has a girlfriend (unfortunately) and they take cute couple pics that will for sure make you jealous.

https://www.instagram.com/p/5sddtEzY_4/?taken-by=hartdenton

Click through the gallery to see Hart’s sexiest photos on the internet.