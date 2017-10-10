VIEW GALLERY

Bella Hadid knows the camera is ready for her. She’s done this a dozen times. Its button flicks on, a fire engine shade of bright red urgency flickering in her mind as she rehearses what her publicist told her to say. “And… action!” the producer says.

She inspects the wall of sneakers at New York City’s KITH store in SoHo. “Ok,” she murmurs to herself before turning to face the camera. “Say homeboy. Use as many phrases from Urban Dictionary as possible. You’ve got this.”

She’s confident. She can do this. She dated The Weeknd for like a pretty long time. It’s second-nature.

Well, Bella, turns out you can NOT do this.

In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Bella Hadid recently did her best impression of Kris Jenner attempting to appeal to pre-teen Kendall and Kylie by heading down to KITH for a video with Complex. She tried on some sneakers and in the process sounded like an undercover cop or a NARC attempting to get the down and dirty deets on their latest bust.

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

Drinking game: Take a shot every time she says homeboy.

This video resulted in an onslaught of memes, many of which called her the aforementioned names, as well as “your white mom meeting your black boyfriend for the first time.” To put it summarily, Bella Hadid’s attempt at hip, cool slang didn’t work.

That said, if it did do anything successfully, it gave us the funniest Twitter content in a hot minute.

If homeboy comes through with gray sweats and a fresh cut ….homeboy’s gonna like…… get it — heidy (@_heidyA) October 10, 2017

but if homeboy comes thru with that reassurance and understanding of my fluctuating mental health homeboy's gonna like… get it — simran ♡ (@simisear_) October 10, 2017

If homeboy believes in a feminism that includes: lgbt, disabled ppl, poc, mentally ill ppl etc, homeboy is gonna like,,,, get it — Aklaq (@bre4kingbad) October 10, 2017

If homeboy is coming through with these then

Homeboy is gonna like…

Get it pic.twitter.com/wRVH7RoN9K — 🕊 (@joelsmariah) October 10, 2017

if homeboy comes through lookin like THIS…… homeboys gonna like.. get it#ARIASHARRYSTYLES pic.twitter.com/mGKJx6qlJf — b (@nomoresadstyles) October 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/GirlPosts/status/917467957093109761

If you say homeboy in the mirror 3 times Bella Hadid appears and you like, get it.. — Ola (@OlaTinee) October 9, 2017

if homeboy is coming through with the basic ability to hold a conversation and answer my texts

homeboy is gonna like…….get it — Ⓥ (@youneverhadrae) October 9, 2017

if homeboy comes through in like these homeboys gonna like get it pic.twitter.com/fapGd7rlfA — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) October 9, 2017

But the real question is, does homeboy WANT to get it? — LUNADIRA (@luna_dira) October 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/SK8TER_G1RL/status/916776513235750912

every time I try to sleep at night all I hear in my dark room is the echoes of bella hadid saying "homeboy's gonna like……..get it…." — nathan zed (@NathanZed) October 7, 2017

BUT if homeboy coming thru with these….. he gonna like…get it pic.twitter.com/TRFKCr7Rg7 — snot girl (@artsyxxbabe) October 7, 2017

Looks like homeboy CAN get it.