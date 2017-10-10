There are very few and lucky college students who get to attend on full rides. But for the rest of us, college is expensive. Not only is tuition costly, but applying to colleges can put a dent in your bank account. On top of testing fees (why do I have to pay for a test that I don’t want to take?), there are also college application fees.
Casting a wide net when applying to colleges is key to see all of your options, and getting numerous acceptance letters is an undeniable confidence booster. But, college application fees can start getting expensive fast. According to U.S. News Short List, the average application fee is $43, but sometimes they go WAY higher than that.
So here are the top 15 colleges with the highest application fees.
1. Stanford University
This California school sits on top of the list with an application fee of $90. It costs a pretty penny to even consider being part of this west coast school. Are you surprised an Ivy League isn’t number one?
2. Columbia University
Number two, three and four are in a four-way tie. Ties are common in this list. Columbia University’s application fee is a whopping $85 and is the most expensive Ivy to apply to.
3. Duke University
Just like Columbia, Duke University’s application will cost you $85.
4. North Carolina State University – Raleigh
Applying to North Carolina State University will cost you $85.
5. Boston University
Applying to Boston University is cheaper than the above colleges but not by much. Applying here will set you back $80, which seems to be the sweet spot for application fees for the rest of this list.
6. Brandeis University
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for following along with us this week! If you are interested in studying abroad and want to get started or don’t know where to start, come talk to us. We have office hours every week day 1-3pm in the Office of Study Abroad, Usdan 169. It’s never too early to start planning! ~Your Study Abroad Ambassadors #BrandeisAbroad #Brandeis #BrandeisUniversity
Just like Boston University this other Massachusetts college, Brandeis University, has their application fee at $80 too.
7. Cornell University
It’ll cost you $80 to apply to this New York Ivy League school.
8. Dartmouth College
Okay, Ivy’s are expensive. Dartmouth’s application fee is a grand total of $80.
9. University of Connecticut
UCONN isn’t messing around with their $80 application fee.
10. University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
If you want to wear UNC’s iconic Carolina blue you have to cough up $80 to apply.
11. University of Southern California
Applying to the University of Southern California isn’t cheap. Be prepared to dole out $80 for your application.
12. Villanova University
Villanova’s application fee is also $80.
13. Yale University
View this post on Instagram
One of the iconic statues on Old Campus, Theodore Dwight Woolsey (1801-1889; B.A. 1820, M.A. 1823). During his long tenure as president of Yale from 1846 to 1871, Woolsey oversaw the creation of the Yale School of the Fine Arts and hired John Ferguson Weir as its first director in 1869. On its low pedestal in the middle of Old Campus, Weir’s massive bronze statue of Woolsey has a forceful presence, serving as both a memorial and a symbol of learning and wisdom. #Yale
If you want to be a Yale Bulldog be ready to spend $80 on their college application.
14. Barnard College
Finally, a college who’s application is less than $80. Barnard College’s application comes to the cheap total of $75.
15. Boston College
Following Barnard’s lead, Boston College’s application fee is also $75.