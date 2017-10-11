VIEW GALLERY

Taylor Swift is on a full comeback tour and no platform is safe. The newly branded bad girl is dropping a lifestyle app called The Swift Life and there is not a doubt in my mind that it is going to sit at number one in the app store for a long time.

This is an obvious move for Taylor. Every well-known celebrity with a loyal fan base has gotten involved in the app world. In her promotional video that she posted on her YouTube, it looks like it is a Frankenstein app of every popular social platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f24IrRsf-lQ

Fans can see exclusive content from Taylor, interact with other users and Taylor herself and play new music. The coolest part about the app is that it includes Taymojis.

Taylor created the app with Glu, a popular app designing company. You may have heard of them before because they co-created Kim Kardashian‘s app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Glu’s CEO said the app is a “new digital entertainment project” and creates a “deeply social environment.”

Taylor has been watching fans Instagram videos, so maybe this app will help streamline who she creeps on. There is no telling if there will be in-app purchases, but Taylor is the queen of marketing so you can connect the dots. She recently teamed with Ticketmaster so the more merchandise fans buy the higher up the ticket waitlist they will climbed. It’s pretty genius.

The Swift Life is slated to come out late 2017. Be prepared to be fully immersed in Taylor’s lifestyle, aesthetic and cat photos.