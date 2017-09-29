VIEW GALLERY

Looks like Taylor Swift‘s girl squad is dwindling. The once very strong and powerful female group, that Taylor was the ringleader of, has now shrunk to an abysmal size. First, Kendall Jenner was dropped (her half sister Kim Kardashian called Taylor a snake. #NeverForget) and rumors say that Karlie Kloss has been on the outs too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMinwPHFai6/?taken-by=lordemusic

Rumors that Lorde was kicked out of the gurl squad started circulating when she made some rather nasty comments about the group.

Lorde compared being friends with Taylor difficult like an “autoimmune disease.” She elaborated saying it’s like a friend with very specific allergies. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do,” she said.

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/883425056029790208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fcelebrities%2Fnews%2Fa46502%2Florde-on-sunrise-taylor-swift-friendship-controversy%2F

Lorde has since apologized for her comments, but we all know that Taylor loves to hold grudges. Despite Lorde’s best efforts to apologize and salvage their friendship it looks like it’s over. Taylor tweeted a playlist titled “Songs Taylor Loves” and there are no Lorde tracks present.

It’s not like Taylor’s playlist was small and highly curated, it’s 70 tracks long. And Lorde released new music this summer and just dropped a remix of her song “Homemade Dynamite” with Khalid, Post Malone and SZA. The song SLAPS so for Taylor not to include it is shade.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZCCJsZn95n/?taken-by=lordemusic

Now we wait to see if any more clues that their friendship is over appears in any of Taylor’s new music or videos.