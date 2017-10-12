Britt Harris is expecting her first child, but her pregnancy is unlike most because the unborn baby’s father isn’t around anymore. He died while serving in Afghanistan.

Specialist Christopher Michael Harris was serving over in Afghanistan when a car bomb went off near his convoy in Kandahar. Another soldier, Sergeant Jonathan Michael Hunter died along with Christopher. According to the Daily Mail, Britt told Christopher that she was pregnant one week before he died.

While grieving Britt couldn’t stop thinking about Christopher’s comrades in Afghanistan. She said that Christopher considered his comrades family and called them his brothers.

Britt told ABC News that she wanted the soldiers to still feel like they are part of the family. “I’m dealing with a lot and grieving but I got to take off work and go to counseling, but they didn’t get to. I didn’t want them to be forgotten over there,” she said.

Britt’s way to make them feel included was to send them their very own gender reveal package. They got to be the first people to know the gender of Britt and Christopher’s baby.

When the package of confetti poppers showed up, Christopher’s former comrades were excited. They filmed the reveal and posted it on Facebook. When pink confetti rained down on the soldiers they celebrated and dabbed.

https://www.facebook.com/brittany.maness.9/videos/vb.1166417459/10212648804192806/?type=3&theater

Britt plans on naming their daughter Christian Michelle Harris after her late husband.