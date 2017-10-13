Bella Tucker is not your average 16-year-old. The New Hampshire native lost all of her limbs when she was young to a serious virus that almost killed her. Despite her circumstances, she is making the best out of her situation and took up the piano.

Bella contracted the virus when she was eight years old. Her parents originally thought she had the flu. The virus was caused by Streptococcus pneumonia bacteria and once it entered her bloodstream it turned her entire body purple.

To save her life she had to have her four limbs amputated. During her physical therapy, she took up the piano. She told the Daily Mail, “I use the tip of my arms to press the keys and I simplify the music so I play no more than two notes at a time.”

Bella practiced whenever she could, she never played the piano before her amputation. She has never performed in front of an audience, but faced her fears and had her first performance. She performed in front of her parents and hundreds of other children at Camp No Limits talent show. The show was hosted by a non-profit supporting child with limb loss called No Limits Foundation.

On top of playing the piano, Bella also paints. She said, “I can imagine that people assume that I can’t do all of the things that they can but when they see how independent I am, they treat me the same as they would anyone else.”