North California is experiencing terrible wildfires right now. With the flames still burning and moving heroic and sad stories have emerged from the smoke. Jan and John Pascoe are just one of the many people whose house was burnt down, but they didn’t evacuate and survived the flames.

The couple was at their home in Santa Rose on Sunday when they saw smoke. John, 70, quickly grabbed a few cherished belonging and put them in his car. But John and Jan, 65, weren’t too worried about the flames.

According to the LA Times, it wasn’t until their daughter called them begging them to leave their house because of the growing wildfire that they decided to leave. When they finally tried to evacuate it was too late. The road to leave their street was engulfed in flames.

The couple returned to their home and did what they had to do to survive and they went to their neighbor’s pool. Surrounded by flames, the Pascoe’s stayed in their neighbor’s pool for six hours waiting out the flames. “And I kept saying. ‘How long does it take for a house to burn down?’ We were freezing,” she said.

When they emerged from their neighbor’s pool six hours later, freezing, everything they owned was gone. Their entire house was burnt to the ground, their car with their cherished belongings was gone, but they were alive.