VIEW GALLERY

Disney World is getting a little more furry friendly. Starting this month on October 15th select resorts will allow guests to let their dogs stay with them.

According to the Disney Parks website only four resorts will start allowing dogs, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

If you plan on bringing your pup with you they have to be well trained, vaccinated and on a leash, which sounds easy enough.

There is a fee of $75 a night if you want your dog to stay with you. All guests who have a dog will get a welcome kit for your pet that will make their stay super comfortable.

The kit comes with a mat, bowls, ID tags, plastic bags, puppy pads and walking maps! If that isn’t convenient enough for you there is a special ‘Do Not Disturb’ door hanger so employees know if your pet is inside and there will be a doggy day care available for when you go to the amusement park. Sounds super convenient.

Disney is working on pet merchandise so even your dog can be decked out in Mickey Mouse ears.