The Harry Potter series has been breaking records since its publication, spawning movies, theme parks, and an entire generation of Hogwarts house-identifying, cosplaying, butterbeer-brewing fans. Now, it has broken yet another record: a first edition book just sold at an auction for $81,250.

The previous record was a modest $66,000 (also set by a Harry Potter first edition) and the new record-shattering sale far exceeded the auction house’s estimations, Bustle reports.

James Gannon, Rare Books Director at Heritage Auction, was floored by the sale.

“We have sold great Harry Potter titles — not to mention chairs — in the past, but we never really paid attention to such a thing as a world record . . . This recent copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone surpassed the earlier record of approximately $60,000 by more than 30 percent. It very well may be the highest price obtained at auction for any unsigned work of literature published in the past 50 years.”

‘Harry Potter’ first edition brings wizard-fitting price at auction https://t.co/bKngqKNOL7 pic.twitter.com/ynf2S1NNN5 — Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) October 13, 2017

The first-edition copy had little wear-and-tear, no dust jacket, and no author signature. It was one of only 500 copies of first-edition Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone books.

Blimey. The wealthy buyer had best set up a Gringotts account to protect their treasure.