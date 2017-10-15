The delightful quirkiness of the local news is living up to its reputation this week with a viral news segment on an impossibly “large cat.”

Fox 13 local TV reporter Scott Madaus investigated a sighting of an oversized cat “the same size as a medium to large dog” filmed by a resident in Hernando, Mississippi.

“I was out picking up some food at Wendy’s in Hernando and this cat walked out of the woods,” David Sluder shared on Facebook to hundreds of thousands of viewers. “It is a little hard to see but I can assure you this is not a house cat. It looks to be the same size as a medium to large dog.”

However, when Madeau prepared to go live on the scene, he saw a tiny house cat, and decided to use it as a teaser for his viewers, Buzzfeed reports. So instead of seeing this…

…viewers tuning in got to see this delightful juxtaposition.

“There have been spottings of a cougar. That’s not it, that looks like a house cat,” Madaus narrates.

For obvious reasons, the segment has gone massively viral, and people are applauding the cameraman for his unerring focus on the unaffected small house cat — and Madaus for his impeccable narration.

“It had come out from this brush from underneath a tree and it was just standing there, staring at me, and I thought how ironic is this that we’re doing a story about a 100-pound plus possible cougar and here’s this small, little house cat,” Madaus told Buzzfeed. He encouraged his producer to to cut to him live so that he could tease the comical shot to viewers.

“You have a very serious job being journalist, but at the same time when things like this happen you can’t take yourself too seriously.”

Twitter is in full agreement, and people cannot stop sharing the segment.

