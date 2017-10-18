Domino’s is a holy ground of all things good, if you love cheap and quick pizza. They also revolutionized online ordering so you could order a pizza and not talk to anyone. We owe Domino’s a lot if you think about it.

This couple loved Domino’s so much that they decided it would be a great idea to have sex inside one. Daniella Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, were in a Domino’s after hours. Thinking they were alone, the couple started engaging in sexual activities.

They were caught on the store’s security camera. The couple engaged in sex for 18 minutes. Hirst was seen performing oral on Smith and then the two had sex against the counter at the Domino’s. The poor Domino’s that the couple decided to invade was in Scarborough, United Kingdom.

Hirst pleaded guilty and Smith was found guilty of public indecency. They were both sentenced to 12 months of community service and have a curfew and won’t be able to go out from 7 PM and 7 AM. Their curfew will last until March 27, 2018.

On top of that Smith is also ordered to 200 hours of unpaid work. The chairman of the bench told Hirst and Smith that they were both very close to being sent to prison.