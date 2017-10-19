Where does one begin when it comes to Bella Hadid? Not only is she gorgeous and her relationship with her sister, Gigi, the definition of “sister goals,” she’s also known for being romantically connected to some swoon-worthy rappers.

I can’t blame her, to be honest. Rapping one whole verse of a song correctly is a feat in itself, but being able to create and sing an entire rap perfectly? Homeboy could like…get it.

Let’s take a look at how many people captured the model’s attention.

Duke Conrad 2011 – 2012

The internet is 100% sure that Bella and Conrad dated at some point from 2011-2012. Bella was tight-lipped about her relationship with Conrad, leaving us with little to no information about their relationship. Normally, we’d say “pics, or it didn’t happen,” but when it comes to love, especially when someone’s partner isn’t a celebrity, we won’t be too harsh. As of now, there are no pics of Conrad, so we’ll just leave this one up for you to decide.

Matthew Morton 2015

Not much is known about Bella and Morton, except that they dated around the time Bella and The Weeknd got together, which was in 2015. Rumors about the pair possibly getting back together started re-surfacing when they were spotted hanging out on the NYU campus. Media sites speculated that Bella was cheating on TheWeeknd with her ex, while other media sites claimed the information to be totally false.

The Weekend 2015 – 2016

There’s no denying that Bella and The Weekend were the “it” couple of 2016. According to Abel, when he first met Bella, his sole intention was to have her be on the cover art for his #1 album, Beauty Behind the Madness. Bella declined his offer and they went their separate ways for a while before being spotted together at Coachella in April 2015. The two were flirting with each other for a good part of the festival after he performed, and after Coachella, they started going on double dates with Gigi and her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

The couple was inseparable after that, attending New York Fashion Week together in September 2015 and upping the cuteness factor when the following month, Abel bought Bella a Yorkie puppy, named Hendrix, for her 19th birthday. A man who buys you puppies is a keeper.

In December 2015, Bella was featured in the music video for The Weeknd’s single “In the Night,” shown cuddling up against her boo while on a motorcycle in one scene.

In February of 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards and then donned matching Givenchy at the 2016 Met Gala. Bella gushed about how she shared in her man’s happiness at the Grammy Awards, stating, “as a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy.”

The duo went on more adorable adventures and vacations before splitting up in November 2016 due to “chaotic work schedules.” Fans were shocked and upset that the power couple had broken up, and no doubt both parties were disappointed as well. Bella and The Weeknd remained close friends post-breakup, The Weeknd performing in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, which Bella walked in that month. She told reporters before she got onstage that there was no awkwardness between she and The Weeknd, that they were best friends and she was proud of him for putting on a great performance.

Jordan Barrett 2017

Bella was spotted half-naked in a hotel room with Barrett this past June, which fans and paparazzi took to mean they were definitely together, but was actually for a photoshoot for Vogue. A fan expressed to Bella she thought her and the Australian model looked cute together, to which Bella replied, “J is like a brother to me.”

Okay Bella, we see you.

Drake 2017

I hate to talk about rumor mill, but when it involves Drake, is there really a question?

Bella and Drake were spotted exiting a nightclub together a few weeks ago.

There’s no confirmed information about the pair as of yet, but don’t worry, if we know Drake, the tweets will be rolling in.

Jordan Clarkson 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BldtjwgnWyX/?taken-by=jordanclarksons

Rumors were swirling that Bella was seeing NBA player Jordan Clarkson. The two hung out and brought their friends along. Us Weekly reports that the two were together all night and have been hanging out for weeks. Bellas BFF Kendall Jenner is also one of Jordan’s ex-girlfriends.

Fai Khadra 2018

It was rumored that Bella was dating Fai Khadra, older brother to Simi and Haze for a hot second in early 2018. This might be a case of friends, who the media think are dating, but who knows. The two spent New Year’s together and were spotted hanging out solo various times in the beginning of the year. It’s rumored that Fai has also dated Kendall Jenner and is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.

The Weekend 2018-Present

Bella got back together with her ex-boyfriend in April 2018. They were allegedly spotted making out at Coachella, but then later Bella denied those rumors saying it wasn’t her. Then a month later they were seen making out at Cannes and getting cozy at a party. This time the partygoer took videos and photos to prove the couple got back together. Bella didn’t deny the rumors after the footage was posted. Then the couple was seen on a date in Paris and they’ve posted photos of each other on their Instagram. Glad they found their way back to each other.

2019

The formal couple is back together, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid enjoyed the most romantic Valentine’s day in 2019.