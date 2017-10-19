VIEW GALLERY

Ines Rau, a French model, has made history by becoming Playboy‘s first transgender Playmate. Rau is the November playmate and has a full photo spread and centerfold in the issue. Also, this is the first issue since Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died.

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has graced Playboy. In May 2014 she was part of Playboy’s A-Z spread and was the letter E for Evolution. Rau’s resume is impressive. She has also been featured in Vogue Italia and Balmain ad campaign.

Rau recently signed a book deal, so it seems like she is just getting started. She told Playboy that being a Playmate is a huge compliment. “When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood,” she said. “I thought, Am I really going to be a Playmate—me? It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”

On top of her editorial modeling, Rau has walked in a fair share of shows, most recently Azzaro and Hood By Air.

The article notes that the acceptance towards varying gender identities that fall outside of the binary is becoming more acceptable. The spread seems to be very progressive and Rau looks amazing in it.

