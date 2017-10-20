Halloween makeup and outfits aren’t just limited to October 31. All throughout the month, you can probably find someone in your community decked out in full costume, whether they’re on the way to a party or they’re preparing their look for Halloween night. For California teen Hayley Mazmanian, it was just another Monday night when she was on her way home after finishing up a fantasy-themed makeup class at Christian Arts and Theatre.

One little detail? She had painted her face to look exactly like Shrek, including Shrek’s signature large nose, complete with ears and all. And before she could get home, a police officer pulled over Mazmanian.

ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class… pic.twitter.com/Nyn7rOa1LM — haybay (@_haybayy) October 17, 2017

According to Breaking News, she said, “On my way home, I guess I made an improper left turn and got pulled over.” She continued, “The cop got startled and asked if I was under the influence and I said no. Then he was talking with his partner for about 20 minutes then gave me a ticket.” Safe to say that looking like a fictional character won’t exactly charm an officer into giving you a warning.

Should have kept driving far far away. https://t.co/aUD88cjpRk — Abbey Beth (@abbeyBdonaldson) October 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/SoReIatable/status/921439401120555010

Mazmanian is reportedly set to study at Northern Arizona University next year for clinical psychology. If she wanted to, she could definitely make a career out of makeup application.

Even if this look was just for a leisure class, Mazmanian definitely has costume options when Halloween night comes around. She’d just need a Donkey.