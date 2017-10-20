VIEW GALLERY

Breast cancer has nothing on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and she’s about to prove it.

The Veep and Seinfeld star recently took to her Instagram page to post an update for followers. If you haven’t heard the news, here’s a quick update on one of our favorite actresses. On September 28, 2017, Julia revealed some shocking news on her Twitter and Instagram page. She was diagnosed with breast cancer a day after receiving a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress on Veep.

Despite the harrowing news, Julia wasn’t about to let cancer beat her down. In fact, she turned her diagnosis into a message of hope for other women suffering from breast cancer.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she wrote. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

This is especially prevalent considering a certain POTUS’s attempts at tearing down Obamacare, leaving thousands (if not millions) uninsured. According to The Huffington Post, the rate of uninsured Americans is steadily rising and will continue to do so unless policies change. Those without insurance will also be forced to pay higher fees. The Senate attempted to pass a bill to replace the Affordable Care act, however it was denied.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, “those bills would’ve increased the number of insured Americans by more than 20 million”.

Despite these insurance pitfalls, Julia insists on keeping a positive outlook on her diagnosis. She recently posted a fun Instagram update about her second round of chemotherapy. Her photo consists of her clad in a large black hoodie, dark aviator shades, and a cute drawn mustache. She also quoted Katy Perry‘s song “Roar” to further emphasize her determination to combat breast cancer.

She wrote: “Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f*cking around here.”

Grab your boxing gloves and charge your phones. When the going gets tough, it’s time to play “Eye of the Tiger” on full repeat. I’m sure Julia has a playlist ready to play during her all-out fight with breast cancer. Katy Perry is one such artist on her playlist, judging by her reference of her song “Roar”. The Veep actress also took a moment to thank her co-stars and Katy Perry for “their hilarious and loving inspiration”.

It takes bravery to accept such a painful diagnosis. Julia continues to be a pillar of support and strength for the thousands of women that are currently fighting breast cancer, as well as the women that might be diagnosed in the future.

Diagnosis is not the end. It’s simply the start of a battle, and she’s determined to win at all costs.