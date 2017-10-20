As a species, I think we’ve all learned by now that celebrity-inspired wax figures are generally a hit or a miss, and by generally, I mean they almost always look like an amateur police sketch by a Pixar artist on cocaine. There are some celebrities who are so unique looking that they’re hard for any artist to capture. Beyoncé is well, Beyoncé, so that’s a near-impossible task. There’s Kylie Jenner, who is a walking wax figure, and then there’s Lady Gaga, who has a look and style all her own.
One wax artist recently decided to craft a figure in Gaga’s likeness for an exhibit in Lima, Peru and it is truly the stuff of nightmares.
This is a cursed image.
I could probably wax poetic (pun intended) about this whole thing, but instead, I’m going to leave it to the people of Twitter, who were on-point as always.
In the past, Gaga has been the subject of other artists’ creations. Some were great and others were mediocre, but none were as personally insulting/terrifying as the aforementioned zombie version of Gaga.
Basically, when considering subjects for wax figures, let’s maybe keep some people off-limits. Some people just don’t need a clone. Superstars like Bey and Gaga are already superhuman, so wax will just never compare to the real thing. It’ll always be a miss.