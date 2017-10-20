VIEW GALLERY

As a species, I think we’ve all learned by now that celebrity-inspired wax figures are generally a hit or a miss, and by generally, I mean they almost always look like an amateur police sketch by a Pixar artist on cocaine. There are some celebrities who are so unique looking that they’re hard for any artist to capture. Beyoncé is well, Beyoncé, so that’s a near-impossible task. There’s Kylie Jenner, who is a walking wax figure, and then there’s Lady Gaga, who has a look and style all her own.

One wax artist recently decided to craft a figure in Gaga’s likeness for an exhibit in Lima, Peru and it is truly the stuff of nightmares.

Lady Gaga’s new wax figure in Peru pic.twitter.com/jkS4LOwexB — SheBOPS (@shebopsmagazine) October 20, 2017

This is a cursed image.

I could probably wax poetic (pun intended) about this whole thing, but instead, I’m going to leave it to the people of Twitter, who were on-point as always.

So @ladygaga got a new wax figure in Peru and…sweetie I'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/XR580xD0JK — harry otter (@joshpwills) October 19, 2017

In the past, Gaga has been the subject of other artists’ creations. Some were great and others were mediocre, but none were as personally insulting/terrifying as the aforementioned zombie version of Gaga.

This is not a wax figure of Lady Gaga. This is a wax figure of Anna Kendrick after being styled by a drag queen https://t.co/BdFjhvuxnC — Dee Simmons (@gay_content) October 4, 2017

This Lady Gaga wax figure in the Madamme Tussaud’s museum in Amsterdam is the closest I’ll be to see her live. Sad. pic.twitter.com/TvB8M4woQM — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) September 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/Popmusic4E/status/920374994185740289

Basically, when considering subjects for wax figures, let’s maybe keep some people off-limits. Some people just don’t need a clone. Superstars like Bey and Gaga are already superhuman, so wax will just never compare to the real thing. It’ll always be a miss.