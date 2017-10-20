Early Thursday, October 19 there was a shooting about a mile from Colorado State University campus. Three people were killed and one was wounded. It’s being ruled as a suicidal homicide. One of the people who was killed was Savannah McNealy, a senior student at Colorado State University.

The shooting happened in Fort Collins and the motive is still unknown. The 22-year-old from Highlands Ranch was reportedly shot multiple times and her death is being ruled as a homicide. McNealy was studying liberal arts and art history. According to the Daily Mail, she was also a designer for the student publication CSU Life.

Sgt. Dean Cunningham with an update on the homicide. More information online at https://t.co/DVvbOJV3MY pic.twitter.com/lD97RNvJJU — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 19, 2017

Police believe that one of the people who was killed is the suspect. The apartment complex where the incident happened, City Park is very popular among other CSU students and faculty. Many other apartment residents claimed they were woken up by gunshot and screaming. The shooting happened at 2 AM.

The President of CSU, Dr. Tony Frank said in a statement, “It is with a very heavy heart that I write to inform you that Savannah McNealy, a CSU senior, was killed last night in the shooting that occurred on City Park Avenue.”

He also mentioned that there will be a vigil for McNealy on Friday at 4 PM near the Ram Walk. The location has a sentimental meaning because, “Savannah was instrumental in coming up with the idea and design for the Ram Walk, the orange stripe that has already become such an important CSU tradition,” Dr. Frank wrote.

The university is providing grief counseling for students and faculty. The other victim’s names have yet to be released.