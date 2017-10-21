Brands often miss the mark when it comes to creating advertisements centered around social or political issues. All too often they come off as insincere, or — as with the recent Dove advertisement — outright offensive.

That’s what makes it so remarkable that in its new anti-bullying video, Burger King is not only garnering compliments, but actually moving its viewers to tears. (Yes, I am one of those viewers. Watch it before you judge me!)

In the ad, the fast food workers destroy cheeseburgers while actors portray a group of bullies targeting a schoolmate. While most of the customers complain about their burgers, very few do anything to help the child being bullied.

Of course, it isn’t a perfect comparison, but the video is powerful in spite of itself, and makes a strong case for how many people will ignore something terrible happening right in front of their eyes.

I’m not the only one left misty-eyed by the ad.

Good job Burger King! This legit made me cry! https://t.co/TK1VtCfi1J — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2017

Watch it for yourself.