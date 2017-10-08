If the short-lived Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial made you shake your head in silent disbelief, the new Dove body wash ad will make you let out an audible gasp of horror.

Dove released an advertisement on Facebook Saturday featuring a smiling black woman taking off her shirt (and… skin?) to reveal a red-haired white woman underneath.

It’s difficult to fathom what the brand’s intention was here, especially as Dove has launched several campaigns in the past to establish itself as a feminist and progressive choice for women. The advertisement is depicting a before-and-after sequence with women of color as the “before,” and perpetuating the racist narrative that blackness is somehow synonymous with being unclean.

Dove apologised for 'racist' Facebook advert showing a black woman turning white after using @Dove lotion. pic.twitter.com/NGXyhnGuBZ — Habeeb Akande (@Habeeb_Akande) October 8, 2017

Of course, as soon as the ad was posted, consumers responded, and the backlash was swift. Dove took down the advertisement and apologized on Twitter and Facebook for the white supremacist messaging, though many found the apology to be minimal and flippant.

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Lol did this even look right to y'all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this bullshit right here? How? pic.twitter.com/WzsZfpkxAr — Nap Enthusiast (@UNcubeOthungayo) October 7, 2017

White supremacy alive and well in boardrooms. Don't apologise @Dove we are the foolish ones thinking that black people mattered to you — Mzila King (@senzelwe_mzila) October 7, 2017

Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay also slammed the apology, pointing out Dove’s usual commitment (or, at least, perceived commitment) to intersectionality.

You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have been for years. Do better here. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 8, 2017

In posting such a racist ad, Dove not only propagates harmful narratives, but it also undermines its own attempt at authenticity. Celebrating people of color, women, and plus-sized consumers to sell body wash is an insincere marketing move, one that looks especially problematic when sickening ads like this come to light.

To argue that this advertisement “missed the mark” is a gross hyperbole.