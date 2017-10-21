WhyIWrite Is Trending On Twitter & The Responses Are Inspiring

Writing can be for profit, for expression, for identity, for awareness, for a raw and desperate need to put emotions on paper. Many writers write because they feel they must, because they get a gnawing urge to work through their furies and thoughts and ideas and must act on it.

#WhyIWrite started trending on Twitter this week, and the responses are illuminating. While some are writing to elevate underrepresented voices, others are using the tool for therapy, and others still to make the world a better, more honest place in some small way.

From the journalists who risk their reputations and lives to report the truth to novelists who make us fall for fictional people and places, writing matters — and now writers are sharing why they do it.

Some writers write to elevate the voices of POC and minorities.

Because I want the world to feel the beauty, depth, strength, complexity and innate dopeness of Black women. #whyiwrite — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) October 20, 2017

I write to represent women, POC, & other minorities. To give a voice to the voiceless. To inspire. To change the world. #WhyIWrite 📝💕 — Alexandra Harrell (@alexandraharell) October 20, 2017

Others feel a moral calling.

there are a lot of bad stories out there doing real harm in the world it’s up to us to tell better ones#whyiwrite — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 20, 2017

Many writers use their gift to heal their inner demons.

Because sometimes it's the only thing that can soothe my anxiety or serve as an outlet for my depression. It's healing. — Destiny is VLOGMASing ☕️✍🏼 (@fablesandfae) October 20, 2017

#WhyIWrite Writing eases my suffering… writing is my way of reaffirming my own existence. It draw me close to someone I care a lot. — Nôôrie💋 (@i_amnoor) October 21, 2017

#WhyIWrite because it's something sacred that I know will stay between me and my thoughts… 📝 — Princeton Perez (@theoneprinceton) October 20, 2017

Some want to create a sense of community.

And then there’s this tweet, which is a little too relatable.

#WhyIWrite I'm a narcissist with no other marketable skills — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 20, 2017