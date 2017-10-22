Shawn Johnson and her husband, NFL player Andrew East, uploaded a video to Youtube this weekend about her recent miscarriage, and how the couple has been dealing with the emotional few days.

“Today’s video is a little bit sensitive,” the Olympic gold medalist says, turning to her husband with a small smile. “It’s not the happiest video, but we feel like a lot of people go through this, so we wanted to share it.”

“Know you’re not the only one going through whatever you’re going through,” East adds.

Throughout the 20 minute video, viewers are taken through it all. Shawn records her two positive pregnancy tests, then speaks to the camera in the aftermath, tears streaming down her face.

“I’m pregnant,” she whispers, grinning. “We’re gonnna have a baby. How am I gonna tell Andrew?”

Tell Andrew she does, and he is as taken aback — and eventually excited — as she is.

“I’m gonna be the best dad I can,” he vows to the camera.

Then the video takes a turn. Less than 48 hours later, the two learn that they have lost the baby in a devastating doctor’s visit that many viewers can relate to.

“It won’t stop us,” Shawn promises. “We’ll have a family soon.”

The video is titled “pregnancy + heartbreak,” and it is resonating with viewers who have been through a similar experience. It has amassed over a million views in less than a day, and people are taking to the comment section to thank the couple for their honesty and vulnerability– and to share their own heartbreaking stories of miscarriages and loss.

Watch it in its entirety below: