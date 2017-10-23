VIEW GALLERY

DJ Khaled threw his son Asahd a first birthday bash that was bigger and more epic than any fiesta you’ll probably ever have.

The party was jungle-themed and held at the LIV Fountainebleu Miami Beach, a Miami, Florida nightclub. The rapper pulled some strings to throw the wildest baby blowout of all time, with the club transforming into a playground including tons of greenery, real tigers and Diddy as the host. The planner behind it all was also responsible for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s headline-making wedding. Khaled shared quite a few videos on social media, bringing his fans into the party no matter where they were.

One of the clips panned over guests raving as a couple of dancers dressed like animals danced on the DJ table. The caption read,

“Today we celebrated my son BDAY AT @livmiami I’m putting a recap video together and pics I will put out later on for all @asahdkhaled fans…also @asahdkhaled had @diddy host his party Wow!!!! my son is so amazing!! I’m so proud of my son!!”

There was even a station called the “baby valet,” where the children at the party could test drive various luxury toy cars. Probably a nicer car I’ll ever see in my life, TBH.

The guests danced the day away with Khaled and his son, who were sporting matching outfits as per usual.

The event was also about giving back. The rapper asked that donations be made to UNICEF in his son’s name.

Another video shows baby Khaled sitting on a golden throne with a crow being gushed over by guests. The caption reads,

“#PART1 GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled I love you so much you are my life! my everything !Asahd what you have done for me and mommy is show us the true meaning of love is !! Asahd you bring JOY TO THE WORLD !! You are a 👑! Asahd your chosen !! Your smile your glow Is what I called THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!! Asahd I love you !!!!! HAPPY B DAY YOUR B DAY IS EVERYDAY EVERY SEC !!! I PROMISE YOU!!!!! ASAHD you took over @livmiami and had @diddy host your party wow!!! Thank you @davegrutman !! THANK YOU @hauteliving thank you @riaa_awards .. MAMA ASAHD MY QUEEN YIU DID A AMAZING JOB ME AND ASHAD WE LOVE YOU !!!”

He sure is one proud Papa. Check out DJ Khaled’s Instagram for more party vids.