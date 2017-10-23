VIEW GALLERY

Sociology professor David Sorbello, at New York College at Geneseo, showed students a more than problematic quiz to his students. The quiz was titled “‘Female or Shemale’ can you tell?”

RT if you think the sociology department @SUNYGeneseo needs to rethink its approach to teaching about trans issues pic.twitter.com/FwX0emHop0 — Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017

The quiz showed pictures of ciswomen and transwomen and you had to guess which was which. Jasmine Cui shared a photo the quiz on her Twitter. She also said the reason for Sorbello to show the quiz was to teach a lesson how being drunk could hinder your ability to identify a transwoman. “So this is a lesson to you all not to get too drunk or you might take the wrong one home,” the professor said.

the professor was quoted as saying: "so this is a lesson to you all not to get too drunk or you might take the wrong one home" — Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017

This language is super transphobic and shouldn’t be tolerated in an educational setting. Supposedly, he also showed the quiz to teach the class about sexual dimorphism. Sexual dimorphism is the different physical characteristics between sexes in one species. If Sorbello wanted to show the physical difference between cismen and women he should have just shown a photo of that instead of a hurtful transphobic quiz.

After students confronted Sorbello about his problematic teaching behavior he sent out an email updating his classes technology policy. In the email, he wrote, “Lecture slides will no longer be made available for taking pictures after class.” He also said there will be no electronic devices allowed unless one is required for a learning disability.

update: after students confronted Sorbello, he sent out an email banning the use of electronics in class. HE KNOWS HE'S IN THE WRONG. (3) pic.twitter.com/61FWJxUErr — Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017

Cui also claims that this isn’t the first time Sorbello had problematic behavior. She tweeted, “and to those calling this a ‘witch hunt’ – he has a history of using POC & women as punchlines. This is not a first offense.”

Because of the backlash, SUNY released a statement saying that they are looking into Sorbello’s action.