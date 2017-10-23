VIEW GALLERY

Fifth Harmony has made girl group history. In an era that was seemingly missing its signature girl group (post-Pussycat Dolls, post-post-Spice Girls), 5H emerged from The X Factor to take over the charts and make their mark on pop culture, most notably with their hit single “Work From Home.” Though the individual members of the group aren’t necessarily household names, their eventual drama did propel their status, launching Camila Cabello’s successful solo career.

Well, looks like Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei is ready to take her own place in the spotlight and become a household name of her very own.

S10 Entertainment announced Sunday, October 21 that they were welcoming Normani to their family, meaning that they’ll be representing and working with her in managing her solo career.

According to S10 executive Brandon Silverstein, there is some “incredible music on the way.”

Couldn't be more excited to welcome @normanikordei to @s10ent. Ready to see you shine. Incredible music on the way. Stay tuned … 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pyKsyingfp — Brandon Silverstein (@BrandonSilv) October 22, 2017

We’re pretty excited to hear and see more from Normani, who is a stand-out performer, as evidenced by this ICONIC video of her dancing to “Work From Home.”

https://twitter.com/localblackicon/status/922200810775367680

Fans are equally as thrilled for a new era, giving Normani her due props.

https://twitter.com/zormanirises/status/921926193112408064

NORMANI IS REALLY COMING TO SAVE MUSIC AND SET THEM MEDIOCRE POP GIRLIES STRAIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9siH7T3zqV — iconic stan (@pupmanii) October 22, 2017

Me trying to prepare myself for Normani's solo debut: pic.twitter.com/iyxiw6rtUI — ᴺᴷBri | All Blue💙 (@bribricutie3) October 22, 2017

Normani is being super strategic and thinking long term. We are HERE #kordeination — masala dad (@biryanikordei) October 22, 2017

Normani deserves only the best from the best and my girl is finally getting it pic.twitter.com/cTfiBTaw7I — lalalay (@dinahkiwi) October 22, 2017

In the past, Normani has showed off her skills with song and dance covers on YouTube, some of which have amassed over a million views.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKgIK6_JKTQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8f3btIgxK08

We’ve gotta agree with Silverstein here. It’s time to see Normani shine. Cheers to becoming a household name!