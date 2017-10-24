Your Halloween Costume Preferences Will Reveal Which Kardashian Sister You Are

VIEW GALLERY

Have you been keeping up with your Halloween costume planning? There are two types of people: those who’ve planned their costumes way too far in advance and the rest of us, who are just trying to live to see another day. You probably waited until September or October to start caring about Halloween, but now it’s officially crunch time. With Halloween fast-approaching, you’ve got to make a decision if you want to don a proper getup.

Your costume planning process reveals a lot about who you are, but it’s even more personal when translated through the international language of the Kardashians. Which sis you are says a whole lot about your personality, much more than any Meyers-Briggs personality test could ever prove. This quiz will reveal which Kardashian sister you are by looking at your Halloween costume preferences and planning methods.

Keep track of which letters you choose and do NOT scroll to the bottom until you’ve answered every question. Let’s keep things fair and balanced, dolls.

1. Ok, so it’s a few days before Halloween and you’ve finally made your official plans for Halloween night. You just got invited to a party and costumes are required. Before you head to the mall, you decide to brainstorm just what you’re looking for. What are you thinking for your Halloween wardrobe vibes?

A. I need something that’s sexy, but also clever and unexpected. I like to keep people guessing and I refuse to show up to the party wearing the same getup as anyone else.

B. Flashy, flashy, flashy. If I can find something sequined, that’s perfect. Either way, I have to stop the show when I enter the room. All eyes should be on me.

C. I’ve been helping my friends with their costumes, so I’m kinda at a loss for mine. One thing I know is that it needs to be skin-tight. Gotta show off the bod. I’ve worked hard for it!

D. I love anything vintage, so if I can find something that’s a good mix of old school and modern style, I’ll be all set. Sexiness doesn’t matter as much as timelessness in my book.

E. I’m honestly so busy that it doesn’t matter too much, but I’ll probably go with something cute, comfy and fun. I’m low-maintenance and don’t plan too far ahead.

2. You’ve hit the mall and gone to just about every single Halloween store in the city. You’re getting exhausted but you need to pick out your costume for the big night. Finally, you find a selection of cute costumes that all look right up your alley, but you can only choose one. Which one do you pick from the lineup?

A. A lifeguard: A red, one-piece bathing suit, a whistle and a surfboard.

B. A mermaid: A bejeweled seashell bra with a green, form-fitting skirt and some sea-inspired accessories.

C. A goddess: An understated white bandage dress with some little gold bling and a fun headdress.

D. A flapper: A cool vintage dress complete with pearls and a fancy cigarette holder.

E. A unicorn: A cozy, comfy onesie with a rainbow-colored horn.

3. It’s the night of the party! First, the good news: your friends are all here and you’ve already started pregaming. Now, the bad news: somehow your dog, Gabanna, got away with your costume. No, producers didn’t plan this, your dog is just really, really good at getting into your locked closet and destroying the one item that would have been the most convenient. You’re gonna have to make it work! What do you do?

A. Thank God I have an arsenal of about 100 other one-piece bathing suits. All good, fam. Grab a whistle and call me Pam Anderson.

B. I ugly cry about it for an hour while my friends comfort me. Eventually, I decide to just grab an old birthday tiara from my 21st birthday celebration and a fancy, sparkly necklace. I’ll take my throne as queen of Halloween.

C. First, I laugh. It’s not a big deal! I’ll grab another drink, relax and then pick up a funny mask from another friend on the way there.

D. I can make it work. I’ll find a way to use whatever wasn’t damaged and make it into something even better. The flapper costume lives on!

E. I’m bummed because that onesie would have served me well, but it’ll be alright. I’ll just make something funny by improvising with a few household items.

4. Now that the crisis has been averted, you’re ready to drink and dance the night away! You get to the party and immediately spot your crush with a few of his friends. What is his costume?

A. He’s just got a Scream-style mask draped around his neck, but his clothes are the usual.

B. You’re not entirely sure, but luckily he’s explaining it to someone at length. Either way, he’s looking good.

C. A basketball player.

D. Tony Montana from Scarface. You love a man in a suit.

E. The same onesie you planned on wearing! That’s too funny.

5. You and your crush leave the party with your friends. He likes you, it’s obvious. What do you do with your costume? They’re not required at the after party, which is where you’re ending the night before heading home.

A. If you don’t think I had another costume ready to wow everyone at the next party this whole time, you don’t know me very well. It’s time for a reveal!

B. Leave on the tiara. It’s fitting.

C. Keep the mask. I’m going to play a few pranks on people at the next party and hopefully scare everyone.

D. Take off the costume, but keep it in my bag. I might just rework it to wear for another occasion.

E. Trade costumes with my crush. It’s a little bit oversized, but it’s funnier that way anyway!

6. It’s been the best Halloween. You ended the night by kissing your crush AND now you’re home in bed with a late-night snack. What else could you ask for? You decide to brainstorm for next year as you fall asleep. What will you be for Halloween 2018?

A. I just might skip out on next year. Gotta keep ’em on their toes.

B. Sweetie, it’s glitz, glam and sexiness for life. Same thing!

C. With the way things are going, it’ll definitely be a couples costume.

D. I’m going to head to the thrift store next time. There will be way more options there!

E. Are you crazy? I’m way too busy to be thinking that far ahead!

Mostly As

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner tends to be a bit of a wild card and you’re the same way. You don’t let people’s expectations pin you down or box you in. You have a few signature moves, but you prefer to be one step ahead, though you can come off as a bit aloof.

Mostly Bs

Kim Kardashian

Just like Kimberly, you want to be the star. You surround yourself with the finer things in life and you have a sense of style all your own. People tend to think of you as bratty or spoiled, but they don’t know that it’s all in good fun and you can laugh at yourself.

Mostly Cs

Khloe Kardashian

You keep your loved ones close and you aren’t afraid to laugh, just like Khloe. Your personality is infectious, fun and kind. Mainly, you’re just here to have a good time and you’re not going to let anything or anyone stop you.

Mostly Ds

Kourtney Kardashian

Literally, Kourt, you’re all about style and making it work. You’re prepared to go with the flow and you’re resourceful, flexible and unflappable. You like to keep things consistent and though it can seem a little “boring,” it’s just a matter of knowing what works.

Mostly Es

Kendall Jenner

We get it, you’re busy. You’re relaxed and casual, always able to see beneath the surface and pinpoint some of the more ridiculous aspects of things that other people take seriously. You’re free-spirited, quick to laugh and breezy.

A Tie!

Kris Jenner

You just want to join in on the fun. You’re not quite sure who you are or perhaps you’re just a little bit more multi-dimensional. In the end, you can read people like a book. You’re running the show.