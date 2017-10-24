VIEW GALLERY

Before you freak out: No, Insecure isn’t going anywhere.

Due to a contractual deal with HBO, Issa Rae is currently working on a new drama for the network. The unnamed series is expected to take place in Los Angeles during the 1990s. According to Deadline, the drama will focus on the “Reagan Era and early Clinton years.” Our main characters are Sheryl and Jackson, “with the former an envelope bounds-pushing real estate agent and the latter a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit.”

Issa Rae is partnering up with author Angela Flournoy, well known for her award-winning novel The Turner House. Flournoy will assist Issa in both writing and producing the show.

Been a fan of @IssaRae since we were LA transplants in NYC a decade ago. Working with her (for @HBO!) on this has been so surreal. 💁🏾❤️💁🏾 https://t.co/4GwUQUrjbD — Angela Flournoy (@angelaflournoy) October 23, 2017

“I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO,” Rae told Deadline. She hopes to tackle the cultural and political discourse of the ’90s from the perspective of the African-American community.

According to W, “this upcoming HBO project will not shy away from tough topics associated with the time period.”

There’s not a ton of information on the show, but fans of Issa’s work are sure to enjoy. The drama aims to tell the story of an African-American family the Reagan and Clinton Era of politics. I could think of no other producer as capable of handling the cultural issues of that time period.