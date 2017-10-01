9 Times Issa Rae Was The Most Relatable Person On Twitter

Before her laudable work on Insecure, Issa Rae launched her career with the Youtube web series Awkward Black Girl. The viral series, which she later adapted into a book, revealed her aptitude for creating content that both resonates with viewers and makes them laugh with surprise and recognition.
It’s a winning formula she also applies to Twitter. Rae’s Twitter feed is one of the strongest celebrity accounts on the app (don’t @ me) and she regularly gifts her 654,000 followers messages of resilience, strength, and a whip-smart sense of humor that any late-night comedian would admire. Petition for Issa Rae to have her own late night show. (After she creates an all-black Gossip Girl reboot, of course.)
She also understand the medium in a way that has managed to elude most celebrities, picking up on viral trends and phrases with ease. Here are a few of her best moments that will make you hit that follow button.
When she remembered who she truly is:
https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/913588292712529920
When she kept up on the memes:
Like, really kept up:
When she had the perfect response to her haters:
https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/909645796596838400
When she politely declined this offer:
When she was too relatable:
When she lived out all of our dreams:
When she had a pick-up line:
And, finally, #relatablecontent: