9 Times Issa Rae Was The Most Relatable Person On Twitter

Before her laudable work on Insecure, Issa Rae launched her career with the Youtube web series Awkward Black Girl. The viral series, which she later adapted into a book, revealed her aptitude for creating content that both resonates with viewers and makes them laugh with surprise and recognition.

It’s a winning formula she also applies to Twitter. Rae’s Twitter feed is one of the strongest celebrity accounts on the app (don’t @ me) and she regularly gifts her 654,000 followers messages of resilience, strength, and a whip-smart sense of humor that any late-night comedian would admire. Petition for Issa Rae to have her own late night show. (After she creates an all-black Gossip Girl reboot, of course.)

She also understand the medium in a way that has managed to elude most celebrities, picking up on viral trends and phrases with ease. Here are a few of her best moments that will make you hit that follow button.

When she remembered who she truly is:

https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/913588292712529920

When she kept up on the memes:

Me and My President. pic.twitter.com/TzVS6yeyY4 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 27, 2017

Like, really kept up:

Sometimes I have to "Aww baby, what is you doin" myself. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) May 25, 2017

When she had the perfect response to her haters:

https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/909645796596838400

When she politely declined this offer:

Nah, I got shit to do. https://t.co/OVzxAt5SOu — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 8, 2017

When she was too relatable:

When someone says, "aww you look so tired" and you've had 9 hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/islXIbxVf0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2017

When she lived out all of our dreams:

I hugged Beyonce tonight and she told my regular face ass that I was beautiful. WHAT ELSE IS LEFT?!?! — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 12, 2017

When she had a pick-up line:

I think I found my new pick up line: "Hey, I'm Trash. You wanna take me out?" BRB — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 1, 2017

And, finally, #relatablecontent:

I got excited because I thought I didn't eat, but I ate already. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 10, 2016