If you haven’t heard of Millie Bobby Brown, you will soon. The British actress is rising fast in the television industry. Brown has been a guest star in a lot of well-known television series, such as Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy.

The 13-year-old is best known for her role of Eleven on Stranger Things, a popular Netflix science fiction series that was just renewed for season three.

With a lot of success in the television industry at a young age, how much is Brown worth?

As of 2018, Millie Bobby Brown’s Estimated Net Worth is $3 Million.

Go, Millie!

2004

Brown was born in Marbella, Malaga, Spain in February 2004, but is actually British. Even though she was born in Spain, both of her parents are from Britain. Why does she have a perfect American accent? She taught herself by watching a lot of Disney Channel.

Her mother and father nearly went broke to support her passion for acting. They even had to borrow money from Brown’s talent manager.

2011 – 2014

In 2011, Brown and her entire family moved to Orlando, Florida. While living in Florida, she attended acting classes on the weekend.

A Hollywood talent scout spotted Brown while she was living in Florida and the scout was so impressed with her that the whole family actually moved to Los Angeles.

It took only three months of being in Los Angeles for Brown to get her first big break. She landed a role as Young Alice in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland.

While Brown was in America, she landed a few small roles, such as in the crime show NCIS and the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She also guest-starred in the television show Intruders, a BBC production. These roles weren’t enough for her to stay in America, so she moved to England to stay with her aunt.

2016

In 2016, she landed her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Brown had to audition for the popular science fiction series with fake scenes because the creator did not want to give away the plot of the show, so when she got the role Brown didn’t know anything about her character.

What the creators of Stranger Things forgot to mention was that Brown had to shave her head for her character. Like a champ, she didn’t even cry!

Brown starred in a music video for Sigma and Birdy’s single “Find Me” in November 2016. In November, she also appeared in some commercial advertisements for Citigroup.

2017 – Present

In January 2017, Brown made her modeling debut in Calvin Klein’s By Appointment campaign. The following month, she signed to the world-renowned IMG Models.

She received her first MTV Award this year for acting in Stranger Things.

Brown continues to do big things, as she is set to star in the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters, hitting theaters in 2019.

2018

Millie Bobby Brown regains her No.1 position on Top Actors chart on the base of Social Media Ranking.