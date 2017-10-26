VIEW GALLERY

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit hospital that relies on donations to help their pediatric patients. The hospital has teamed up with ServiceTitan to raise money for the hospital this Halloween and it’s so easy!

All you have to do is send one of CHLA’s child patients a Halloween Cat-o-Gram card and ServiceTitan will donate $1 to the hospital’s Helping Hands Fund. They will donate upwards to $10,000.

For every person who sends a Cat-o-Gram to a child in the hospital, $1 will be donated by @ServiceTitan! Send today: https://t.co/wy6rJrCWGA pic.twitter.com/qQJy6i26PI — Children's Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) October 24, 2017

This may be the easiest and impactful community service you can do all year. There are three options of e-cards. One is a pink Punny dressed as a witch with the saying “Hoppy Halloween!” The second is a cat dressed as a bat with “Boo! Just kitten around!” on the top. The last option is a dog wearing a pumpkin costume with the saying “Happy Howl-oween!”

After you pick a card, fill out your name and email, easy enough. Then you get to write a cute little message. CHLA suggests keeping the message fun and Halloween related. No “get well” letters.

If you are stumped on what to write a Halloween joke is always a safe bet. This website has tons of kid friendly jokes and puns that will for sure bring a smile to a patient’s face.

When the hospital receives your submission they will print out your card and message and hand deliver it with a Halloween themed goody bag!

There is no limit to how many you can send, so get some good karma and put a smile on a sick kid’s face and send a bunch!