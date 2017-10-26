VIEW GALLERY

As we all know by now, Kim, Khloe and Kylie (Kardashian, Kardashian, Jenner, respectively) are pregnant. We know a whole lot about these ladies, honestly. That’s what happens when you’re the most famous family in the world with a TV show dedicated to showing off the daily dramas and happenings of your lives.

There are a few things we don’t know, though. One of the biggest conversations right now is about what exactly the Kardashian/Jenners will name the next generation of babies to hit our TV screens. There has been no official confirmation on the pregnancies, let alone the genders and names of the babies, but there is some speculation.

So, in the name of both science and journalism, here are our incredibly informed guesses as to what Kylie, Kim and Khloe will name their kids.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Of the three sisters with child, Kim is probably the easiest to predict, which basically means nothing. That doesn’t mean that this is actually correct or even anywhere near the truth, but with Kim and Kanye we at least have two examples of their preferred style. North and Saint are both very short names, but they’re still extremely unique and subtly powerful. We also know that the couple is going to have a girl via surrogate, but that doesn’t help too much because they prefer gender non-specific monikers. That all being said, we know it’ll be something ethereal, monosyllabic and creative. If they do stray from the usual format, it will have to be meaningful, whether it’s in honor of a family member or based on another hint that Kim has possibly dropped on Instagram recently. Again, these are just guesses.

Kanye and Kim better name their next baby Threezy. — lil suzi vert (@SusieNeds) October 23, 2017

Prediction: Kanye and Kim will name their newest baby Wild! #Isaiditfirst — Greta Prichard (@unforgretable_) October 3, 2017

wAIT what did kim and kanye name their new baby?? south? key? — chaotic evil (@soapgoblin) September 24, 2017

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

Guesses: Star, Donda, Gold, Lita, Lo, Gardenia, Orchid, Noel.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Here’s where the real riddle begins. Khloe has no kids, so there are no examples on which we can base any predictions of her preferred names. Tristan is a father to Prince Thompson with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, but is actually not listed on the child’s birth certificate and was not present for the birth, which leads us to believe that he probably didn’t have a major hand in naming the baby. It’s rumored that Khloe is having a boy. Khloe and Tristan are a little less “artistic” than Kimye, so it’s fair to say that they’ll probably go with a traditionally gendered name. Viewers of the show will know that Khloe places a lot of sentimental value on family members, particularly her dad, which could influence the names she chooses. Tristan also seems relatively normal in comparison to the rest of these people, so we’ll also go out on a limb and assume that their baby will not have some sort of creative or unexpected name.

Guesses: Robert, George, Arthur, Atticus, Kingston, Trevor, Andy.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

And if you thought the other options were tough, Kylie and Travis will be the most unpredictable by far. Both Travis and Kylie will be first-time parents, which means there are no previous examples to go off of for clues. They also are both very private and not super emotionally available to the public, so it’s not as easy to guess where their sentimentalities really fall. Love her or hate her, Kylie tends to be a bit of a wild card and she keeps people guessing (I mean hello, she’s pregnant at 20), so it won’t be easy to pin down one style or type for her. Travis is also pretty unpredictable, so it’s tough. There are a few clues in their relationship, including their use of butterfly imagery and diamonds. They could go for a family name because Kylie does seem to value her relationships, but we believe it’s more likely that they’ll do something a bit more unusual. The only big hint that Kylie could have dropped comes in the form of lip kits. She might have slipped in an option with the help of a shade name. They are rumored to be having a girl, but once again, who the hell knows? We predict a mildly gendered name, but our guess is as good as yours.

Guesses: Diamond, Monarch, Mary Jo, Angel, Sky.