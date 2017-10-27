VIEW GALLERY

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign have had the Internet buzzing ever since they filmed the music video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.” The two have blessed our Instagram feeds more than once with cute selfies to glamour-ready pics.

Though the pair were silent for more than a few months on the status of their relationship, just this week, Ty opened up to 97.9 The Box about his feelings for Lauren.

When asked by one of the interviewers, “Are you single?” Ty quickly replied, “No, I’m not single.”

He went on to say that his relationship with Lauren is “great.”

Okay, Ty, we see you.

To further add to #Tyren’s cuteness, Ty posted a black and white photo of himself and Lauren on his Instagram story. The adorable photo was captioned, “blessed and thankful to have you in my life my love.”

