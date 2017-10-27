VIEW GALLERY

Rita Ora has been hitting the gym hard lately and her body looks amazing. Seriously, you would think she spends hours at the gym. Turns out Rita doesn’t because honestly who has time to spend hours and hours at a smelly gym?

According to the Daily Mail, when Rita does workout she spends her time at Bodyism Club training with the founder James Duigan. Rita’s sessions are quick but effective. The high intensity workouts will send your heart rate racing well after your workout is done. So when you are laying on the couch, unable to move from actually working out, you will still be burning fat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaH4g5vn7md/?taken-by=ritaora

Duigan shared five simple moves that Rita does all the time to maintain her toned physique. You can easily do these moves in your room. They are also perfect if you live in an apartment because there is no jumping involved. All you need is a workout mat and a resistance band. You can modify these moves by doing them without a resistance band.

Hip Extensions

Lay on your back, arms at your side with your knees bent. Make sure your heels are firmly planted and your toes are pointed up and off the mat. Then lift your hips up towards the ceiling and back down. You don’t need a resistance band for this exercise.

Reps: 15

Side Plank Clamshells

Lay on your side with your forearm supporting you, like a side plank. Have your knees bent and legs stacked on top of each other. Place the resistance band right above your knee. Lift your hips off the ground and while staying in a modified side plank open and close your legs like a clam. Make sure your feet stay together.

Reps: 15 each side

Side Plank Leg Raises

Get in the same position as the side plank clamshell position but then just straighten your top leg. Raise your top straighten leg up and down, with the resistance band placed just above your knee. Make sure to squeeze your glutes!

Reps: 15 each side

Donkey Kicks

Get on all fours with the resistance band placed at your knee. Lift one leg up, make sure the sole of your shoe is flexed facing the ceiling, your knee is bent and your thigh is parallel to the floor. Bring your leg back down to starting position for one rep. After you complete 15 reps life your leg back up and do 10 pulses before switching to the other side.

Reps: 15 and 10 pulses on each side

Straight Leg Donkey Kicks

Very similar to the donkey kick except the leg being raised is going to be straight. Get on all fours making sure the resistance band still at your knee. Flex your foot and lift your leg as high as you can without moving your back. Make sure to squeeze your glutes. Bring your leg back down and lightly tap your foot for one rep. At the end of the set lift your leg and do 10 pulses without your toe touching the floor.

Reps: 15 and 10 pulses on each side